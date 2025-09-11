ABVP Unveils Central Panel for DUSU Elections Amid Promises of Change

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has officially revealed its lineup of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. Aryan Maan is nominated for President, Govind Tanwar for Vice President, Kunal Chaudhary for Secretary, and Deepika Jha for Joint Secretary, according to the announcement.

Post-announcement, the nominees received an enthusiastic reception at the University's Faculty of Arts. Aryan Mann, vying for DUSU President, acknowledged student challenges and promised to advocate for key issues like fee regulation and facility enhancement. Mann emphasized the strong student backing his campaign enjoys.

Govind Tanwar, aiming for the Vice Presidency, pledged to tackle hostel distribution and exam issues, while Kunal Chaudhary focused on curricula standardization, sports infrastructure, and support for non-local students. Meanwhile, Deepika Jha committed to promoting women's safety and empowerment on campus, urging student support for their campaign.