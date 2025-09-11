BJP Rallies Behind Corruption-Free Governance in Bodoland Elections

With an unwavering determination for peace, development, and a secure Bodoland region, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has aggressively entered the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The BJP's commitment was echoed in a press release by Assam BJP Spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami, asserting that this time, BTC governance will be led by the BJP.

Aspiring for a corruption-free BTC, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed throngs of enthusiastic residents at three rallies. He condemned the past governments under BPF and UPPL for embezzling funds intended for welfare and underscored the necessity of BJP governance for genuine development. His remarks were made in the presence of key leaders, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State BJP President Dilip Saikia, highlighting the party's united front in the electoral battle.

Campaigning unfolded in Bhergaon, Bhairabkunda, and Dihira, with Chief Minister Sarma and other leaders urging voters to support the BJP to establish a dignified environment for all BTC communities. He reassured that under BJP governance, 100 percent of funds will consistently benefit the people. State President Dilip Saikia also underscored the party's plans to ramp up its campaign efforts in the coming days, further solidifying its strategy for BTC elections.