Kakori Bus Mishap: Tragedy Strikes as Death Toll Rises
A Kakori road accident in Lucknow results in five deaths after a bus falls off a bridge into a ditch. Several injured are receiving medical care, as rescue efforts persist. CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed authorities to expedite aid and ensure proper treatment for the victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from the Kakori bus accident reached five after a vehicle veered off a bridge and crashed into a ditch in Lucknow, on Thursday.
Numerous individuals sustained injuries and were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for necessary medical attention, according to authorities.
Local law enforcement and fire department teams are continuing their rescue missions at the scene. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has acknowledged the incident, directing officials to accelerate relief operations and ensure the injured receive adequate treatment.
