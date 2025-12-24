Manchester United Midfield Woes: Amorim Optimistic Despite Injuries

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim conveyed optimism regarding the injuries of midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Despite their absence from Friday's Premier League game against Newcastle, Amorim remains hopeful about their recovery timelines.

Fernandes suffered a hamstring injury during the team's recent loss to Aston Villa, initially raising concerns about the captain's prolonged absence. However, Amorim's recent statements indicated a softer outlook on Fernandes' return.

Meanwhile, Mainoo is dealing with a calf injury and missed the Villa match. Amorim expressed confidence that Mainoo might return faster than Fernandes, though he remained cautious about providing a specific timescale for their recoveries.

