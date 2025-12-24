Left Menu

Manchester United Midfield Woes: Amorim Optimistic Despite Injuries

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's manager, remains optimistic about the injuries of Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Both players will miss Friday's match against Newcastle. Amorim believes Fernandes' recovery might take longer than Mainoo's, but both are anticipated to return relatively soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:44 IST
Manchester United Midfield Woes: Amorim Optimistic Despite Injuries
Ruben Amorim
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim conveyed optimism regarding the injuries of midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Despite their absence from Friday's Premier League game against Newcastle, Amorim remains hopeful about their recovery timelines.

Fernandes suffered a hamstring injury during the team's recent loss to Aston Villa, initially raising concerns about the captain's prolonged absence. However, Amorim's recent statements indicated a softer outlook on Fernandes' return.

Meanwhile, Mainoo is dealing with a calf injury and missed the Villa match. Amorim expressed confidence that Mainoo might return faster than Fernandes, though he remained cautious about providing a specific timescale for their recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025