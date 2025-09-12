Canada Debates Dropping Emissions Cap in Energy Sector

Canada's government is engaged in confidential discussions with Alberta and energy firms about potentially eliminating a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector, sources disclosed this week. The Trudeau administration is weighing alternative emission reduction measures while maintaining environmental goals.

Though the emissions cap has yet to be legislated, its possibility has been a point of contention for industry players who argue it could constrain production. A recent shift in tone from Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration indicates possible concessions, aligning with a broader climate competitiveness strategy to be unveiled this autumn.

The controversial cap aims for a 40-45% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030. Carney, committed to boosting Canada as an energy superpower, is tasked with balancing environmental targets and economic competitiveness, particularly with Alberta's oil-dominated economy.