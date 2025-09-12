BJP Unveils 'Seva Pakhwada' Campaign: A Tribute to India's Leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebration. Appointed as campaign convener, Sunil Bansal, a key leader since 2014, has coordinated various organizational roles across India prior to leading this initiative.

The campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Activities planned include blood donation and health camps, cleanliness initiatives, and cultural events like the 'Modi Vikas Marathon' and sports festivals organized by BJP MPs across their constituencies.

Bansal and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that following the 'Seva Pakhwada', the BJP will commence the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat' campaign from September 25, reinforcing India's self-reliance until December 25. Notably, this marks Bansal's first media address in his tenure with the BJP, highlighting the campaign's significance.