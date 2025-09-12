Chhattisgarh Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxal Insurgency

In a significant triumph against the Naxal insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralized 10 Naxal operatives, including a high-ranking commander carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore. This joint operation included the CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Officials identified the senior commander as Manoj alias Modem Balakrishna, a Central Committee member, bringing a major victory to the ongoing security efforts. The mission, lauded for its restraint and precision, lasted two days and wiped out key operatives as per the statements of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Despite the challenging terrains and harsh weather, intermittent firefights continued into Friday. Special forces, including Gariaband's E-30 and the STF, maintained their ground, recovering ten weapons. This strategic success underscores the commitment of forces to safeguard the region from persistent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)