Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxal Insurgency

Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM lauds security operation that neutralized 10 Naxals, including a high-ranking commander. The coordinated effort involved CRPF's Cobra commandos, local police, and DRG. This victory includes the elimination of a 1 crore bounty Naxal. Intermittent gunfire continued Friday, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:43 IST
Chhattisgarh Security Forces Strike Major Blow to Naxal Insurgency
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant triumph against the Naxal insurgency, security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralized 10 Naxal operatives, including a high-ranking commander carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore. This joint operation included the CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Officials identified the senior commander as Manoj alias Modem Balakrishna, a Central Committee member, bringing a major victory to the ongoing security efforts. The mission, lauded for its restraint and precision, lasted two days and wiped out key operatives as per the statements of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Despite the challenging terrains and harsh weather, intermittent firefights continued into Friday. Special forces, including Gariaband's E-30 and the STF, maintained their ground, recovering ten weapons. This strategic success underscores the commitment of forces to safeguard the region from persistent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
2
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
3
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
4
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025