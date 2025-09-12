Left Menu

Bomb Scare Hoax Disrupts Delhi High Court, Safety Reassured

A bomb scare at the Delhi High Court led to evacuation and panic early Friday, but authorities determined it was a hoax. After thorough checks, normal operations resumed. Police are investigating the email threat's origin, which falsely claimed bombs were planted by international entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:51 IST
Scenes at Delhi High Court after an email warning of a bomb threat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb scare at the Delhi High Court caused major disruption on Friday, prompting immediate evacuations and heightened security measures. Fortunately, the threat was revealed to be a hoax, and the court premises were declared safe for operations to resume.

According to Delhi High Court Bar Association President N Hariharan, the buildings were thoroughly sanitised and checked, ensuring the safety of all concerned. Work was able to resume by 2:30 PM, alleviating concerns among lawyers and court staff.

The police, led by DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla, confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the alarming email, which claimed bombs were planted by international entities. Security forces conducted a comprehensive search, yet no suspicious items were found.

