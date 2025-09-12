Left Menu

Unprecedented Floods Cause Massive Losses for PSPCL

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has incurred huge losses amounting to Rs 102.58 crore due to recent floods. The most significant damage was to the Upper Beas Diversion Channel hydel power project in Pathankot. PSPCL's infrastructure, including transformers and electricity poles, suffered greatly, impacting power restoration efforts.

The recent floods in Punjab have resulted in significant financial losses for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), with preliminary assessments indicating damages worth Rs 102.58 crore.

The Upper Beas Diversion Channel hydel power project in Pathankot bore the brunt of the impact, incurring damages of Rs 62.5 crore.

PSPCL reported widespread damage to its infrastructure, including 2,322 damaged distribution transformers, and 7,114 destroyed electricity poles. Additionally, 864 km of conductors and supply lines collapsed, while office buildings and equipment sustained extensive losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

