Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

The Delhi High Court dismissed anti-dam activist Bhanu Tatak's petition challenging her travel ban for overseas studies. The court cited a lack of jurisdiction and directed her to seek relief from the Arunachal Pradesh High Court. Tatak faced a Look Out Circular due to pending criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:35 IST
Visuals from outside Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a setback for anti-dam activist Bhanu Tatak, the Delhi High Court on Friday turned down her plea challenging a travel ban that stopped her from pursuing further studies abroad. The activist alleged wrongful prevention of her overseas travel, an assertion the court found lacked jurisdiction to address.

Representing the Ministries of Home and External Affairs, along with the Bureau of Immigration, Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit argued the non-maintainability of the petition under the Delhi High Court's jurisdiction. Dixit highlighted pending criminal cases against Tatak in Arunachal Pradesh as a basis for the issuance of the Look Out Circular (LOC) by authorities in Itanagar.

Presiding over the case, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma aligned with Dixit's stance, instructing the petitioner to seek adjudication from the Arunachal Pradesh High Court. The activist, who was barred from boarding a flight to Dublin for an academic course, argued that the LOC, unbeknownst to her or her family, contravened her constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

