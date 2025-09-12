Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

In a setback for anti-dam activist Bhanu Tatak, the Delhi High Court on Friday turned down her plea challenging a travel ban that stopped her from pursuing further studies abroad. The activist alleged wrongful prevention of her overseas travel, an assertion the court found lacked jurisdiction to address.

Representing the Ministries of Home and External Affairs, along with the Bureau of Immigration, Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit argued the non-maintainability of the petition under the Delhi High Court's jurisdiction. Dixit highlighted pending criminal cases against Tatak in Arunachal Pradesh as a basis for the issuance of the Look Out Circular (LOC) by authorities in Itanagar.

Presiding over the case, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma aligned with Dixit's stance, instructing the petitioner to seek adjudication from the Arunachal Pradesh High Court. The activist, who was barred from boarding a flight to Dublin for an academic course, argued that the LOC, unbeknownst to her or her family, contravened her constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)