Cotton Yield Takes a Hit: Forecast for 2024-25 Season Shows Decline

The Cotton Association of India forecasts a decline in cotton output to 312.40 lakh bales for 2024-25, citing reduced yields across key regions. Total supply by end of 2024-25 is projected at 392.59 lakh bales, maintaining similar levels of domestic consumption and exports as previous estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:27 IST
The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has released a new projection indicating a dip in cotton production for the upcoming 2024-25 season, forecasting a yield of 312.40 lakh bales, a decrease from the previous year's 336.45 lakh bales. The reduction is attributed to diminished yields in prominent cotton-growing areas across the country.

Total cotton supply until August 2024 is calculated at 383.03 lakh bales, comprising processed bales, imports, and surplus from the previous season. The end-of-season stock is set to include 35 lakh bales held by textile mills and 45.03 lakh bales managed by the Cotton Corporation of India and other entities.

While domestic consumption for 2024-25 remains constant at 314 lakh bales, the CAI has slightly adjusted its total supply estimate to 392.59 lakh bales. Export projections also align closely with the prior outlook, set at 18 lakh bales, a minor drop from the previous year's higher figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

