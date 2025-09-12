Left Menu

Desperate Measures: A Young Man's Drastic Step

A young man in Prayagraj, seeking to transition after feeling like a girl, allegedly cut off his genitals based on an acquaintance's advice. His condition became critical due to excessive bleeding but stabilized at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. The man reported feeling this way since the age of 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Prayagraj, a 20-year-old aspiring exam candidate undertook a drastic step to align with his gender identity. Allegedly acting on an acquaintance's suggestion, he mutilated his genitals in an attempt to become a girl. Police and hospital sources confirmed the incident, which has raised significant concern.

The individual, originally from Amethi district, was swiftly transferred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital due to profuse bleeding. Hospital representative Dr. Santosh revealed that the man used a surgical blade for the procedure. Despite the severe blood loss, his condition has now stabilized and he is receiving appropriate medical care.

In conversations with medical staff, he confessed feeling like a girl since age 14, attributing the feelings to his mannerisms and voice. Before the self-inflicted act, he reportedly administered anesthesia to numb the pain. As its effects waned, increased pain and hemorrhage prompted him to seek emergency help, bringing attention to this harrowing case.

