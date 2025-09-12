Delhi High Court Rectifies Order in High-Profile Estate Battle

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has amended an order related to the heated legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's vast estate. On Friday, the Court acknowledged an error in its earlier directive, which inaccurately listed Mandhira Kapur in the proceedings despite her absence from the legal suit.

The correction follows a plea by Priya Sachdev Kapur and her minor son, who argued that the error allowed an unintended 'backdoor entry' into the case, creating misleading records. The suit, spearheaded by Kapur's children through their mother Karisma Kapoor, seeks a division of the Rs 30,000 crore estate along with an injunction against Priya Kapur.

With the matter set for October 9, tensions remain high as claims of forged wills and undisclosed assets circulate. Allegations of a nefarious sale of Rs 500 crore worth of shares highlight ongoing concerns among family members over the deceased's estate, with key parties questioning the legitimacy and transparency of transactions.