Challenges Loom for Lebanon's Debt Amid Global Interest Rate Surge

Lebanon's central bank issued a warning on Friday about the complications posed by elevated global interest rates to the nation's efforts in restructuring its eurobond debt. Despite these challenges, the bank highlighted an increase in its liquid foreign currency reserves, which have reached $11.3 billion.

The forecast was shared in a Macroeconomic Review disseminated to the media. The report included a positive note on the value of the central bank's gold reserves, which are expected to rise to $30.28 billion by mid-2025 as a result of higher gold prices.

The central bank's remarks underline the financial complexities faced by Lebanon as it navigates both international economic pressures and domestic financial restructuring.

