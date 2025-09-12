Maharashtra's Big Leap: Transforming Agricultural Markets

Maharashtra is stepping up its efforts in agricultural development by prioritizing the strengthening of marketing systems. Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal affirmed the state's commitment by announcing new infrastructure projects, such as the Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Shetkari Bhavan.

The government plans to establish the Maha-Mumbai International APMC, which is set to become the world's largest marketplace, seamlessly connecting through major infrastructure nodes like the Samruddhi Expressway and Navi Mumbai International Airport to reach global markets. The implementation of electronic integration through e-NAM is further simplifying access to pricing for farmers.

These initiatives, backed by substantial investment under the APMC Strengthening Scheme, aim to upgrade facilities and ensure Maharashtra's produce reaches markets worldwide, boosting trade and ensuring better pricing for farmers. Efforts include modernizing infrastructure and training youth in export processes to enhance profitability.