RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Challenges Global Tariffs on India's Growth

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat attributes global tariffs on India to fears of its growth, asserting they are imposed by countries concerned about its rising strength. Amid U.S. tariffs due to India's Russian oil imports, Bhagwat calls for collective thinking while President Trump anticipates fruitful trade talks with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:24 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Challenges Global Tariffs on India's Growth
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that tariffs imposed on India are motivated by global fears over the country's burgeoning strength. His remarks came during a speech at the 7th Foundation Day of Bramhakumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, highlighting India's increasing significance on the world stage.

Bhagwat pointed out that the imposition of tariffs isn't India's fault, but a reaction from other nations wary of its growing influence. Without naming specific countries, he suggested that self-centered thinking leads to such protective measures.

His comments coincide with recent U.S. tariffs on Indian imports, partly due to India's Russian oil purchases. Termed "unfair" by India's Ministry of External Affairs, preparations to safeguard national interests are underway, as President Trump anticipates resolving trade barriers with India through negotiations.

