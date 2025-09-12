Left Menu

Wall Street's Subdued Opening: A Turn After Record Highs

Wall Street indices opened slightly subdued after achieving record highs the previous day. Despite the modest start, expectations for interest rate cuts continue due to economic reports throughout the week. The Dow dropped by 30.9 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw minor gains.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indices opened quietly on Friday after reaching record highs in the prior session. Despite this softer start, the market is poised to register gains, backed by economic data reinforcing the likelihood of impending interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 30.9 points or 0.07%, opening at 46,077.14. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 noted a slight increase, adding 3.2 points or 0.05% to 6,590.66.

The Nasdaq Composite led the gains with a rise of 35.6 points, or 0.16%, reaching 22,078.629. The week's economic reports have bolstered expectations for interest rate reductions, maintaining market optimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

