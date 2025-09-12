Wall Street's Subdued Opening: A Turn After Record Highs

Wall Street indices opened quietly on Friday after reaching record highs in the prior session. Despite this softer start, the market is poised to register gains, backed by economic data reinforcing the likelihood of impending interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 30.9 points or 0.07%, opening at 46,077.14. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 noted a slight increase, adding 3.2 points or 0.05% to 6,590.66.

The Nasdaq Composite led the gains with a rise of 35.6 points, or 0.16%, reaching 22,078.629. The week's economic reports have bolstered expectations for interest rate reductions, maintaining market optimism.

