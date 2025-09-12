Bihar's Journey to Global Markets: APEDA Office Inauguration Signals New Era in Agri-Exports

In a landmark move, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, officially opened the Regional Office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Patna on September 11, 2025. Held at the Bihar Idea Festival, the event was attended by the state's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, and Industries Minister, Nitish Mishra, among other key stakeholders.

Bihar, known for its rich agricultural diversity, is gaining international recognition for its unique produce, including the Shahi Litchi and Jardalu Mango. The newly inaugurated APEDA office promises to streamline processes for local farmers and exporters, offering vital services like registration and export facilitation, further boosting the state's entry into global markets.

Highlighting the potential for transformative growth, Minister Goyal underscored the importance of the new office as a conduit linking Bihar's farmers to international opportunities. The move aligns with broader efforts to promote women-led entrepreneurship and gender-inclusive trade, as exemplified by Neha Arya's successful export of Mithila Makhana to international destinations. This strategic investment is set to propel Bihar as a leader in sustainable agriculture exports.

