Gehlot Critiques Modi's Timed Visit Amidst Multi-State Project Launches

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes PM Modi's visit to Manipur as just a formality. Modi, set to tour five states, inaugurates projects worth Rs 71,850 crore. Gehlot believes earlier action could have fostered peace. The PM's schedule includes significant infrastructure projects across Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:27 IST
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pointed critique, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur as merely a formality, suggesting that an earlier visit might have expedited peace efforts. Gehlot expressed these views to reporters on Friday, questioning why the Prime Minister's visit was not arranged sooner.

Prime Minister Modi is set for a whirlwind tour from September 13-15, covering five states: Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. These visits are slated to involve the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for projects amounting to Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The tour kicks off in Mizoram, where Modi will engage in developmental activities valued over Rs 9,000 crore. In Manipur, crucial projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore will gain his attention, aimed at benefiting Churachandpur and Imphal. The intensive schedule spans multiple inaugurations, including an ethanol plant in Assam and a military conference in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

