Continued Strife and Peace Efforts in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Tension persists in Assam's Karbi Anglong where recent violence between Karbi and Bihari communities left two dead and many injured. Fresh clashes were sparked by alleged encroachments, leading to police intervention and a governmental push for peace talks. Authorities enforce prohibitory orders to maintain calm.

Tensions remain high but under control in central Assam's Karbi Anglong districts, following violent clashes between the Karbi and Bihari communities.

Officials reported no new incidents on Wednesday, after a Tuesday marked by fatalities, injuries, and heightened communal discord over land disputes.

Police and government leaders are working to negotiate peace and prevent further conflict amid ongoing security measures and curfews.

