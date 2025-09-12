Left Menu

SEBI Unveils SWAGAT-FI to Simplify Investment for Low-Risk Foreign Investors

SEBI has introduced the SWAGAT-FI framework to simplify entry for low-risk foreign investors into India's securities market. This initiative enhances compliance, offering a single-window access, and a unified registration process for FPIs and FVCIs, aiming to increase investment attractiveness and streamline compliance requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:41 IST
SEBI Unveils SWAGAT-FI to Simplify Investment for Low-Risk Foreign Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched the Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework, aimed at easing the entry of low-risk foreign investors in India's securities market.

This initiative is designed to enhance compliance efficiency and boost India's appeal as an investment destination by providing a unified registration process and reducing the need for repeated documentation.

The framework specifically targets government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and other low-risk entities, aiming to simplify their investment routes in India. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted that this development is expected to encourage substantial foreign investment flow into the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

 India
2
Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Network

Cocaine Bust: Social Media and Payment Methods Uncovered in Delhi Drug Netwo...

 India
3
Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki: Pioneering Nepal's First Female Interim Prime Minister

 Nepal
4
Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

Karnataka Greenlights Peritoneal Dialysis for 350 Patients

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025