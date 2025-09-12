SEBI Unveils SWAGAT-FI to Simplify Investment for Low-Risk Foreign Investors
SEBI has introduced the SWAGAT-FI framework to simplify entry for low-risk foreign investors into India's securities market. This initiative enhances compliance, offering a single-window access, and a unified registration process for FPIs and FVCIs, aiming to increase investment attractiveness and streamline compliance requirements.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched the Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework, aimed at easing the entry of low-risk foreign investors in India's securities market.
This initiative is designed to enhance compliance efficiency and boost India's appeal as an investment destination by providing a unified registration process and reducing the need for repeated documentation.
The framework specifically targets government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and other low-risk entities, aiming to simplify their investment routes in India. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted that this development is expected to encourage substantial foreign investment flow into the country.
