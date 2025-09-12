SEBI Unveils SWAGAT-FI to Simplify Investment for Low-Risk Foreign Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched the Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) framework, aimed at easing the entry of low-risk foreign investors in India's securities market.

This initiative is designed to enhance compliance efficiency and boost India's appeal as an investment destination by providing a unified registration process and reducing the need for repeated documentation.

The framework specifically targets government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and other low-risk entities, aiming to simplify their investment routes in India. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted that this development is expected to encourage substantial foreign investment flow into the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)