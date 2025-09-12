Left Menu

PM Modi Launches 'Gyan Bharatam' to Digitize India's Manuscript Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Gyan Bharatam Portal' focused on the digitisation and public access of India's manuscripts. This initiative aligns with the goal of making India a global knowledge leader by 2047, combining historical wisdom with modern innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Gyan Bharatam Portal, a pivotal digital platform aimed at accelerating the digitisation and preservation of India's rich manuscript heritage. Speaking at the Gyan Bharatam International Conference in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the importance of combining preservation, innovation, addition, and adaptation in sustaining India's knowledge tradition.

The Gyan Bharatam International Conference, far from being merely a government or academic event, is a celebration of Indian culture, literature, and consciousness, emphasized PM Modi. He praised the launch of the Gyan Bharatam initiative as a significant stride towards digitalizing the wisdom and insights of India's scholars and sages.

The 'Gyan Bharatam' mission is a national endeavor aimed at safeguarding and disseminating the wealth of Indian manuscripts. Its goal is to build a National Digital Repository and engage global partnerships for knowledge exchange, positioning India as a leader in scholarly innovation by 2047, aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

