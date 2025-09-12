Left Menu

India Targets Global Top 20 Ranking with Two Mega Banks by 2047

India aims to elevate two of its banks to rank among the top 20 globally as part of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. This goal was discussed at PSB Manthan 2025, focusing on growing the size and competitiveness of public sector banks. SBI and HDFC currently rank 43rd and 73rd worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:21 IST
India Targets Global Top 20 Ranking with Two Mega Banks by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has set its sights on positioning two of its banks among the world's top 20 by assets, part of the broader 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative. This ambitious target was a major focus during the recent PSB Manthan 2025, where senior government and banking officials convened to strategize the country's banking future.

Currently, the State Bank of India ranks 43rd globally, while HDFC Bank is 73rd. To bridge this gap, the discussions at the Manthan centered on organic growth strategies to boost two Indian banks into the top 20, underscoring an essential step in India's economic journey.

Key topics included bank board autonomy and the impact of recent financial reforms. With past initiatives in mind, leaders are keen to continue reforms such as Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) to ensure sustainable growth and resilience amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing for Safety Breaches

FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing for Safety Breaches

 United States
2
Surge in Foreign Investors: Sebi Reports Dramatic Rise in Registrations

Surge in Foreign Investors: Sebi Reports Dramatic Rise in Registrations

 India
3
Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

Sushila Karki takes oath as Nepal’s first woman prime minister.

 Global
4
Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener

Super Cup Kickoff: Indian Super League Clubs Gear Up for Season Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025