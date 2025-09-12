Absconding Hemp Fraudster Nabbed at Delhi Airport in Multi-Crore Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has successfully apprehended Rohit Sharma, a fraudster associated with the Indian Institute of Hemp Association (IIHA), at the IGI Airport. Sharma, who was on the run following a Rs 2.16 crore investment scam, was declared an absconder in October 2024 and arrested on September 8, 2025.

The case originated from a complaint by Karan Bhatia, Director of Ice Dream Global Pvt. Ltd., who alleged that Sharma tricked his company into investing in a bogus industrial hemp project. The victimized firm signed over Rs 2.16 crore and an additional Rs 50 lakh to IIHA with promises of consultancy, raw material supply, and government licenses, none of which materialized.

Investigations revealed that Sharma, as IIHA's President, not only handled the contracts but also redirected the investments into his personal accounts and affiliated companies. Further scrutiny confirmed the total absence of proper cultivation licenses, uncovering his deliberate intentions to deceive. Sharma managed to elude authorities by fleeing abroad but was intercepted upon his return, leading to his current police custody for continued investigation.

