Kerala's 'Operation D-Hunt' Cracks Down on Narcotics

In an assertive crackdown against narcotics distribution, Kerala Police arrested 146 individuals during a statewide operation named 'Operation D-Hunt.' The special drive, conducted on September 11, targeted suspects involved in the narcotics trade, resulting in 140 registered cases and the seizure of MDMA and cannabis.

During the operation, law enforcement officials conducted checks on approximately 1,838 persons statewide, seizing 0.103972 kg of MDMA, 0.19358 kg of cannabis, and 87 cannabis beedis from the apprehended individuals. 'Operation D-Hunt' aims to identify and take stringent legal measures against those storing and distributing prohibited drugs.

In a parallel initiative focusing on aviation security, a zonal-level conference was held at Cochin International Airport. Under the chairmanship of CISF officer Praveer Ranjan, senior officials reviewed security advancements, including AI surveillance and cybersecurity, emphasizing secure, seamless air travel.