Left Menu

Kerala's 'Operation D-Hunt' Cracks Down on Narcotics

Kerala Police arrested 146 individuals and seized narcotics including MDMA and cannabis during Operation D-Hunt, a statewide anti-drug initiative. Concurrently, at Cochin Airport, CISF officials reviewed modern aviation security measures. The drive concentrated on eradicating drug distribution, while airport security welcomed advancements in AI surveillance and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:18 IST
Kerala's 'Operation D-Hunt' Cracks Down on Narcotics
Kerala Police (Photo/X/@TheKeralaPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive crackdown against narcotics distribution, Kerala Police arrested 146 individuals during a statewide operation named 'Operation D-Hunt.' The special drive, conducted on September 11, targeted suspects involved in the narcotics trade, resulting in 140 registered cases and the seizure of MDMA and cannabis.

During the operation, law enforcement officials conducted checks on approximately 1,838 persons statewide, seizing 0.103972 kg of MDMA, 0.19358 kg of cannabis, and 87 cannabis beedis from the apprehended individuals. 'Operation D-Hunt' aims to identify and take stringent legal measures against those storing and distributing prohibited drugs.

In a parallel initiative focusing on aviation security, a zonal-level conference was held at Cochin International Airport. Under the chairmanship of CISF officer Praveer Ranjan, senior officials reviewed security advancements, including AI surveillance and cybersecurity, emphasizing secure, seamless air travel.

TRENDING

1
Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

Engineering Exporters Urge Government Relief Against US Tariffs

 India
2
PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

PM Modi Inaugurates Multi-Crore Development Projects in Northeast India

 India
3
Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

Utah Governor Spencer Cox's Call for Civility Amidst Political Violence

 Global
4
Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

Global Maritime Governance Strengthened at Rome Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025