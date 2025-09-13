EPA's Proposed Rule: Transparency vs. Business Interest

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a rule that would eliminate the mandatory program requiring 8,000 facilities to report their greenhouse gas emissions. According to the agency, this step is intended to reduce the burden on businesses, though it may diminish public access to information about the environmental impacts of these facilities.

The proposed rule comes as a response to an executive order from the first day of President Donald Trump's administration. The order aimed to remove barriers hindering U.S. energy expansion, with a particular focus on fossil fuels. This proposal follows a series of regulatory rollbacks by the administration, which have reversed previous efforts to address climate change in the United States.

The removal of reporting obligations would affect most large facilities, all fuel and industrial gas suppliers, and CO2 injection sites. Critics, including the carbon capture industry, argue that this proposal could undermine significant investments in emerging technologies supported by the administration. Concerns also surround the potential withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)