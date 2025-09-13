The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability Inclusion

The Ability Dialogues 4.0 commemorated 20 years of the Umeed Vocational Training Centre, focusing on disability inclusion from the military's viewpoint. This significant event was hosted by the Air Force Families Welfare Association, partnering with Tech Mahindra Foundation and FaujiMitra.

Notable figures like Mrs. Sarita Singh, Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, and Ms. Kavita Narayan praised the efforts in recognizing the potential of specially-abled individuals. The dialogue saw discussions on healthcare access and technology-driven solutions for disability, led by Tech Mahindra Foundation CEO, Mr. Chetan Kapoor.

The event featured an Experiential Corridor with innovations in education, livelihoods, and sports assisting persons with disabilities. Highlighting initiatives like Project FaujiMitra, the focus remained on strengthening the partnership between Armed Forces welfare organizations and civil society to enhance the wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

