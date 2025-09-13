Left Menu

Dibang Shakti: Indian Army's Tactical Triumph in Arunachal's Terrains

The Indian Army's Spear Corps executed a high-intensity exercise, 'Dibang Shakti', in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on unconventional threats along India's eastern borders. It tested troops' asymmetric warfare strategies in harsh conditions, emphasizing holistic combat readiness and cutting-edge technology to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and boost soldier morale.

The Indian Army's Spear Corps recently conducted 'Dibang Shakti', a high-intensity military exercise in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley, demonstrating their preparedness for unconventional threats along India's eastern frontiers.

The operation, carried out in challenging terrains under harsh weather, aimed at evaluating the troops' capabilities in asymmetric warfare and rapid-response in extreme situations, as stated by Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

Showcasing advanced combat skills such as jungle warfare and survival techniques, the exercise strengthened the Army's focus on innovation and operational excellence to protect national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

