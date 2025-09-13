Left Menu

IFC Boosts Iraq’s Energy Potential with $500 Million Deal

The International Finance Corporation has signed a $500 million contract with Iraq's Basrah Gas Co. to invest in associated gas projects and facility development at Umm Qasr port, aiming to reduce gas flaring and bolster Iraq's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:26 IST
IFC Boosts Iraq’s Energy Potential with $500 Million Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) entered into a $500 million investment agreement with Basrah Gas Co. in Iraq, focusing on associated gas projects and facility enhancement at Umm Qasr port, the prime minister's office reported.

The Basrah Gas Co. later confirmed that this funding will contribute to one of its most significant projects aimed at minimizing gas flaring and strengthening Iraq's economic infrastructure.

This follows a previous $360 million loan in 2021 that helped establish a gas liquids plant, which reached completion earlier this year.

TRENDING

1
England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Roles

England Rugby Team's Coaching Revamp: Blackett and Wigglesworth Take New Rol...

 Global
2
Whistleblower Complaint Shakes 99acres: Info Edge Under Scrutiny

Whistleblower Complaint Shakes 99acres: Info Edge Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

Kerala Hosts National Workshop on IT Solutions for AYUSH

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025