Kashmir Orders Immediate Shutdown of Unlicensed Brick-Kilns Near Srinagar Airport

The authorities in Kashmir have mandated the immediate shutdown of all unlicensed brick-kilns within an 8-kilometer radius of the Srinagar airport. This measure aims to bolster air quality and visibility for incoming and outgoing flights, as revealed by officials on Saturday.

During a meeting of the airfield environment management committee, chaired by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg, who also heads the panel, participants underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to maintain aerospace safety. The meeting culminated with directions intended to elevate airfield safety, focusing on visibility issues, bird hazards, canine threats, and carcass disposal regulations near the airport.

Furthermore, Garg advocated for the adoption of the zigzag technique in operational brick kilns to curb pollutant emissions. Addressing bird hazards, he urged the implementation of scientific waste management solutions, pinpointing villages identified by airfield authorities. Additionally, action against the dog menace and public waste disposal awareness campaigns were prioritized as part of the comprehensive safety strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)