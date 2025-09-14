Transforming Assam's Economy with Bamboo-Based Ethanol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam's Golaghat district. This 'zero-waste' facility aims to boost the rural economy by Rs 200 crore and will source green bamboo from four northeastern states, benefitting over 50,000 people. Modi also laid foundation stones for various health and infrastructure projects.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a groundbreaking bamboo-based ethanol plant in Numaligarh, located in Assam's Golaghat district. This Rs 5,000-crore initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable energy production.
The plant, dubbed a 'zero-waste' facility, will utilize every part of the bamboo plant. It is expected to enhance the rural economy of Assam by Rs 200 crore, officials reported. The plant plans to source 5 lakh tonnes of green bamboo from four northeastern states, potentially impacting over 50,000 individuals both directly and indirectly.
Earlier, the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for various health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Darrang district. Modi's visit coincided with the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika.
