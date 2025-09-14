Left Menu

India Strengthens Maritime Defense with Indigenous 'Androth'

The Indian Navy has inducted 'Androth', an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship, enhancing its maritime capabilities amidst increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean. Built by GRSE, Kolkata, the vessel symbolizes self-reliance in defense and aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, boasting over 80% indigenous content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:21 IST
India Strengthens Maritime Defense with Indigenous 'Androth'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy has bolstered its maritime capabilities with the delivery of 'Androth', an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship, from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. This addition comes amid China's escalating activities in the Indian Ocean region, underscoring the strategic importance of the vessel.

'Androth' is the second of eight anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) designed to enhance the Navy's anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities. Its name, after the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, reflects India's dedication to protecting its expansive maritime territories.

With a length of approximately 77 meters, these warships are the largest in the Indian Naval fleet to use a diesel engine-waterjet combination and are armed with advanced lightweight torpedoes and indigenous rockets. This initiative confirms the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, showcasing over 80% indigenous content, and marks a significant step toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Turnout in Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

High Turnout in Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025

 India
2
Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

 India
3
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

 Spain
4
Sports Highlights: Unexpected Moves, Injuries, and Major Decisions in the NFL and Beyond

Sports Highlights: Unexpected Moves, Injuries, and Major Decisions in the NF...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025