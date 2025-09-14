India Strengthens Maritime Defense with Indigenous 'Androth'

The Indian Navy has bolstered its maritime capabilities with the delivery of 'Androth', an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship, from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. This addition comes amid China's escalating activities in the Indian Ocean region, underscoring the strategic importance of the vessel.

'Androth' is the second of eight anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC) designed to enhance the Navy's anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities. Its name, after the Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, reflects India's dedication to protecting its expansive maritime territories.

With a length of approximately 77 meters, these warships are the largest in the Indian Naval fleet to use a diesel engine-waterjet combination and are armed with advanced lightweight torpedoes and indigenous rockets. This initiative confirms the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, showcasing over 80% indigenous content, and marks a significant step toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

