PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - September 15

Headlines

- Sainsbury's ends Argos sale talks with China's JD.com - Ministers hail US financial services deals ahead of Trump state visit to UK

- Centrica backs 10 billion pound plan for UK modular nuclear reactors - US-UK nuclear energy accord unveiled ahead of Trump state visit

Overview - British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Sunday it has terminated talks with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over selling the Argos general merchandise retailer, a day after confirming discussions were underway.

- UK Ministers have hailed 1.25 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) of U.S. investments in the British financial services sector as evidence of the UK's global appeal for business, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit this week. - Centrica is increasing its commitment to nuclear power as part of a 10 billion pound plan to build the UK's first advanced modular reactors in north-east England in partnership with U.S. group X-energy.

- Keir Starmer will on Monday announce a U.S.-UK nuclear energy agreement ahead of this week's state visit by Donald Trump, as the prime minister attempts to prove that his efforts to woo the U.S. president are delivering economic results. ($1 = 0.7382 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

