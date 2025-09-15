Haryana Delivers Record, People-First Reforms Since March 2024

Since taking charge in March 2024, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accelerated decisions into action and moved policies rapidly from paper to the ground. His leadership has driven reforms in agriculture, health, education, women's empowerment, infrastructure and social justice with a clear focus on speed and delivery. Every action is designed to deliver impact where it matters most — in the lives of Haryana's people. Farmers' Welfare • Announced MSP (Minimum Support Price) for all crops, expanding beyond the earlier limited list.

• Established India's first Natural Farming MSP Grain Market in Gurugram, covering 24 crops with lab facilities.

• ₹15,000 crore compensation transferred directly to farmers' accounts.

• Subsidy of ₹30,000 for every cow purchase and target of 1 lakh acres under natural farming.

Women Empowerment – Lado Lakshmi Yojana • To be launched from 25 September 2025.

• Provides ₹2,100 per month financial support to eligible women.

• Budget allocation of ₹5,000 crore, benefiting over 20 lakh women.

• Smooth transition into old-age pension or other social pensions once women cross the age criteria Cooperative Marketing & Rural Industry • HAFED and cooperative procurement strengthened: 303.75 lakh qtls of wheat and 27.89 lakh qtls of mustard procured (2024–25), improving price realisation for farmers.

• Financial and modernization support extended to cooperative sugar mills, including ethanol and cogeneration projects that boost rural incomes.

• Online settlement systems instituted to ensure farmer dues are cleared promptly after procurement.

Water, Soil & Natural Resources • 17 soil and water testing labs established to support science-driven agriculture.

• 60 lakh+ soil health cards distributed to guide input use and soil restoration.

• Groundwater revival through targeted recharge: 25,539 recharge structures constructed across rural and urban areas.

Rural Development & Panchayati Raj • Significant anti-drug outreach: 3,350 villages and 876 urban wards declared drug-free under statewide campaigns mobilising youth and communities.

• Legal ownership and housing security delivered to thousands of rural households; dozens of new Panchayat Ghars built to strengthen local governance.

• Village infrastructure—pond rejuvenation, community assets, rural road connectivity—scaled up with targeted grants and technical support.

Education & Skills • Rapid upscaling of school and vocational infrastructure: 1,000+ smart classrooms, 240 mini-science labs, and strengthened ITI/polytechnic capacity to meet employability needs.

• Scholarships and targeted support disbursed at scale — extending higher-education access to SC/ST and OBC students.

• Nearly 63,000 rural youth and farmers trained under skill, extension and capacity-building initiatives.

Health & Family Welfare • Access to critical care expanded: free dialysis services introduced in government hospitals to remove barriers to life-saving treatment.

• District hospitals and primary care strengthened with modern equipment and specialist services.

• Maternal and child health initiatives scaled up, supported by innovations in community health outreach.

Power, Energy & Environment • Haryana achieved universal village electrification; per-capita power availability markedly improved.

• Large-scale road electrification and renewable energy measures (including rooftop solar) advanced the clean-energy transition.

Infrastructure & Urban Development • Major connectivity upgrades: hundreds of kilometres of state highways and rural roads renovated; targeted urban projects accelerated.

• Palwal and other constituencies received focused urban-development investments (roads, sports infrastructure, markets and civic amenities).

• Sanitation and sewage treatment progressed with the commissioning of multiple STPs and city-level waste-management initiatives.

Social Justice & Governance • The state moved toward targeted equity with implementation of SC sub-categorisation and reforms to ensure benefits reach the most vulnerable.

• Special measures introduced for displaced and vulnerable communities, including cultural-and-education support for Kashmiri Pandits residing in the State.

• Pension, widow and disability benefits disbursed through streamlined systems with enhanced transparency.

Youth, Sports & Community Life • Cohesive youth mobilisation under large-scale campaigns: over 16 lakh youth engaged in marathons, awareness drives and sports programs.

• Investment in sports infrastructure and talent pathways to nurture future athletes statewide.

• Community policing, emergency response upgrades, and anti-drug drives have improved local safety and civic confidence.

Measurable, People-First Delivery • Procurement speed-ups, DBT transparency, expanded healthcare entitlements, and targeted welfare disbursements together reflect a governance style that prioritises measurable service delivery over rhetoric.

• Wherever possible, digital systems have been introduced to reduce delay, prevent leakage, and make government benefits visible at household level.

From villages to cities, classrooms to hospitals, fields to factories—Haryana's transformation reflects a government that listens, delivers, and inspires. Guided by the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the State is shaping a future where growth is shared, governance is transparent, and every citizen experiences the touch of progress.

