Left Menu

UN limits staff at COP30 climate summit over accommodation concerns

At a meeting of countries' representatives and U.N. officials last month, the UNFCCC asked Brazil to subsidise hotel prices to ensure rooms for $100 per day for delegates from the world's poorest countries and $400-$500 per day for other countries, according to an official summary of that meeting, seen by Reuters. Miriam Belchior, executive secretary to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, told journalists after the meeting that Brazil was already bearing significant costs for hosting COP30 and could not provide further subsidies.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:36 IST
UN limits staff at COP30 climate summit over accommodation concerns

High hotel prices for Brazil's COP30 climate summit in November have prompted the United Nations to urge its staff to limit attendance, while government delegations are still scrambling to find rooms within their budgets.

The move comes as delegations grow increasingly concerned about the cost of accommodation in the coastal Amazon city of Belem hosting COP30. Brazil is working to nearly double available hotel beds, but soaring prices for accommodation have stoked calls from some governments to relocate the conference, which Brazilian officials have rejected. "In view of the capacity constraints in Belem, I would like to kindly request that heads of United Nations system, specialized agencies and other relevant organizations review the size of their delegations at COP 30 and reduce numbers where possible," the U.N. climate secretariat's (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell said in a document published on the UNFCCC website.

A spokesperson for Brazil's COP30 presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The UNFCCC did not issue such a request ahead of last year's U.N. climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. Nearly every government in the world will gather at the annual U.N. summit to negotiate efforts to curb climate change.

But developing countries have warned that they cannot afford Belem's accommodation prices, which have soared amid a shortage of rooms. At a meeting of countries' representatives and U.N. officials last month, the UNFCCC asked Brazil to subsidise hotel prices to ensure rooms for $100 per day for delegates from the world's poorest countries and $400-$500 per day for other countries, according to an official summary of that meeting, seen by Reuters.

Miriam Belchior, executive secretary to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, told journalists after the meeting that Brazil was already bearing significant costs for hosting COP30 and could not provide further subsidies. Brazil has offered poorer nations rooms capped at around $200 per night. Countries' representatives and U.N. officials are due to meet again this week to discuss the accommodation situation for COP30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 2-Israel threatens Hamas 'wherever they are' as Qatar hosts summit

WRAPUP 2-Israel threatens Hamas 'wherever they are' as Qatar hosts summit

 Global
2
Truck runs over pedestrians in Indore; two killed

Truck runs over pedestrians in Indore; two killed

 India
3
Nepal to mourn death of 'Gen Z' protesters on Wednesday

Nepal to mourn death of 'Gen Z' protesters on Wednesday

 Nepal
4
Haryana CM meets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss farmer welfare and procurement issues

Haryana CM meets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss farmer welfare and ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025