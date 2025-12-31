Left Menu

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

With the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged party leaders to ensure victory against the DMK-led coalition. He emphasized analyzing constituencies, identifying potential candidates, and focusing on electoral roll revisions. Collaboration with allies and a vigorous campaign are key strategies.

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections loom, AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken decisive steps to steer the party toward a hopeful victory against its rival, the DMK-led alliance. He convened a meeting with district secretaries, emphasizing the analysis of constituencies and the identification of winning candidates.

Palaniswami urged a proactive approach, encouraging party members to be prepared to negotiate seat-sharing with allies. This strategy aims to consolidate support and secure a significant victory in the high-stakes electoral contest set to unfold next year.

In preparation, the AIADMK members have been tasked with focusing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure that the party's supporters are adequately represented. Former state minister D Jayakumar confirmed that the meeting was keenly focused on election readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

