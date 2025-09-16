Left Menu

US State Department approves potential sale of F-16 aircraft to Peru, Pentagon says

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 04:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft and related elements of logistics and program support to Peru in a deal valued at an estimated $3.42 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The principal contractors are Lockheed Martin, General Electric Aerospace and RTX Corp, according to a release.

