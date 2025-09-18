Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Deadliest Monsoon in Decades

Himachal Pradesh is enduring one of its most treacherous monsoon seasons on record, with the death toll reaching 424 since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 242 deaths were attributed to landslides, flash floods, drowning, and lightning, while 182 fatalities resulted from road accidents.

The SDMA's latest cumulative report highlights widespread disruption caused by relentless rainfall, leaving 604 roads, including two national highways, obstructed, along with 228 incapacitated power transformers and 221 non-functional water supply schemes as of September 18. Mandi district recorded the highest casualties with 42 rain-related and 24 road accident deaths, followed by Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla.

The monsoon's wrath included landslides claiming 52 lives, drowning accounting for 40 deaths, and other rain-induced incidents. Major infrastructure losses were in Kullu and Kinnaur, with key roads like NH-03 and NH-305 severely impacted. Over 29,000 dwellings suffered damages, with economic losses estimated at Rs 47,49 crore. Authorities prioritize restoring essential services amid ongoing relief efforts.