Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Deadliest Monsoon in Decades

Himachal Pradesh faces its most devastating monsoon season, with 424 fatalities reported since June 20, due to rain-related and road accidents. Massive damage to infrastructure and public utilities continues. Authorities focus on restoration efforts amid ongoing search and rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Deadliest Monsoon in Decades
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is enduring one of its most treacherous monsoon seasons on record, with the death toll reaching 424 since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 242 deaths were attributed to landslides, flash floods, drowning, and lightning, while 182 fatalities resulted from road accidents.

The SDMA's latest cumulative report highlights widespread disruption caused by relentless rainfall, leaving 604 roads, including two national highways, obstructed, along with 228 incapacitated power transformers and 221 non-functional water supply schemes as of September 18. Mandi district recorded the highest casualties with 42 rain-related and 24 road accident deaths, followed by Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla.

The monsoon's wrath included landslides claiming 52 lives, drowning accounting for 40 deaths, and other rain-induced incidents. Major infrastructure losses were in Kullu and Kinnaur, with key roads like NH-03 and NH-305 severely impacted. Over 29,000 dwellings suffered damages, with economic losses estimated at Rs 47,49 crore. Authorities prioritize restoring essential services amid ongoing relief efforts.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

Supreme Court Postpones Hearing for Delhi Riot Conspiracy Accused

 India
2
Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements: CDS Gen Chauhan in Ranchi.

Strategic selection of weapons paramount, R&D needs to be reviewed to suit m...

 India
3
Need to expand defence manufacturing base; AI, modern techniques have to be explored: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Need to expand defence manufacturing base; AI, modern techniques have to be ...

 India
4
SC to hear on Sep 26 pleas of telecom major Vodafone Idea seeking quashing of additional AGR demands for period until 2016-17.

SC to hear on Sep 26 pleas of telecom major Vodafone Idea seeking quashing o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025