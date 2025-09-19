Left Menu

Mass Protests in Ecuador Against Canadian Mining Project

In Ecuador's Azuay province, thousands protested against the Loma Larga mining project by Canada's DPM Metals, citing threats to a vital water reserve. Despite an environmental license, construction has stalled due to opposition. Local government leaders demand project cancellation amid environmental and community concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of residents and local officials in Ecuador's Azuay province demonstrated on Tuesday against a mining initiative led by Canada's Dundee Precious Metals.

The project, viewed as a threat to a crucial water reserve, has led to significant community backlash.

The Ecuadorian government, under current President Daniel Noboa, initially granted an environmental license for the Loma Larga mine, but construction was postponed due to rising pressure from local communities.

As the dispute intensifies, the country's energy minister announced in August the suspension of construction work until the mining company delivers an acceptable environmental management plan.

The proposed mining site encompasses the Quimsacocha reserve, a critical source of water for the region's highland moors and major cities.

Protesters in Cuenca, the provincial capital, estimated to exceed 90,000, rallied with slogans demanding the protection of water resources and the revocation of the project's environmental clearance.

Despite DPM Metals declining to comment, President Noboa's administration transferred responsibility to local authorities, creating potential legal challenges.

Ecuador's minimal operational mining projects, coupled with legal and environmental challenges, reflect the nation's cautious approach towards resource extraction in the face of robust local opposition and judicial support for anti-mining stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

