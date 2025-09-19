Mass Protests in Ecuador Against Canadian Mining Project

Tens of thousands of residents and local officials in Ecuador's Azuay province demonstrated on Tuesday against a mining initiative led by Canada's Dundee Precious Metals.

The project, viewed as a threat to a crucial water reserve, has led to significant community backlash.

The Ecuadorian government, under current President Daniel Noboa, initially granted an environmental license for the Loma Larga mine, but construction was postponed due to rising pressure from local communities.

As the dispute intensifies, the country's energy minister announced in August the suspension of construction work until the mining company delivers an acceptable environmental management plan.

The proposed mining site encompasses the Quimsacocha reserve, a critical source of water for the region's highland moors and major cities.

Protesters in Cuenca, the provincial capital, estimated to exceed 90,000, rallied with slogans demanding the protection of water resources and the revocation of the project's environmental clearance.

Despite DPM Metals declining to comment, President Noboa's administration transferred responsibility to local authorities, creating potential legal challenges.

Ecuador's minimal operational mining projects, coupled with legal and environmental challenges, reflect the nation's cautious approach towards resource extraction in the face of robust local opposition and judicial support for anti-mining stances.

