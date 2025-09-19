Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Central Bank Stimulus Signals

Asian shares rallied, buoyed by global central bank policies and expectations of further stimulus, with Japan's Nikkei reaching new highs. The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its monetary policy amid domestic uncertainties. Meanwhile, markets in the U.S., South Korea, and China showed similar positive trends, driven by tech and economic data.

Updated: 19-09-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 07:59 IST
Asian shares closed the week on a high note, spurred by hopes of further monetary stimulus worldwide. Japan's Nikkei index hit record levels, anticipating the Bank of Japan would maintain its policy amidst ongoing political strife.

Central banks across the U.S., Canada, and Norway recently enacted rate cuts, though the Bank of England held steady. The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its current policy stance as it navigates political uncertainties.

Investors are closely watching developments between China and the U.S., with an upcoming Trump-Xi call potentially influencing market dynamics. Economic signals and corporate plays, such as Nvidia's investment, further stirred market activities.

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

