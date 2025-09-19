Global Markets Rally Amid Central Bank Stimulus Signals

Asian shares closed the week on a high note, spurred by hopes of further monetary stimulus worldwide. Japan's Nikkei index hit record levels, anticipating the Bank of Japan would maintain its policy amidst ongoing political strife.

Central banks across the U.S., Canada, and Norway recently enacted rate cuts, though the Bank of England held steady. The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its current policy stance as it navigates political uncertainties.

Investors are closely watching developments between China and the U.S., with an upcoming Trump-Xi call potentially influencing market dynamics. Economic signals and corporate plays, such as Nvidia's investment, further stirred market activities.

