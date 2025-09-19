Delhi Introduces Innovative Courses to Foster Entrepreneurship in Schools

In a significant move to enhance the educational framework, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the introduction of three new courses across Delhi government schools. Unveiled under the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, the courses - NEEEV, Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti - aim to cultivate self-reliance and entrepreneurial skills among students. Speaking at the launch, CM Gupta emphasized the importance of equipping students to become employment providers instead of job seekers.

Gupta elaborated that the initiative seeks to embed a business mindset in children right from their schooling years, exposing them to artificial intelligence and encouraging them to pursue design and precision. She highlighted that the newly added subjects align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational philosophy. "Our focus is on grooming children comprehensively for holistic personality development," Gupta further remarked, underscoring the initiative's objective to not just match but exceed private schools' quality.

The 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative also saw CM Gupta participating in a tree plantation drive as part of PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. This event, aimed at promoting environmental stewardship and cultural bonding, garnered participation from over 70 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, each planting a tree in tribute to their mothers. Gupta expressed the campaign's dual purpose as a heartfelt homage to both maternal figures and the environment, reinforcing its role in making Delhi greener and more vibrant.

