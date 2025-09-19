ISRO's Ambitious Leap: From Vyommitra to Human Spaceflight

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief, V. Narayanan, revealed that a half-humanoid named Vyommitra is set to be launched in an uncrewed mission this December during a media interaction in Coimbatore on Thursday. This mission marks a pivotal stage in India's space exploration, featuring Vyommitra in place of a human astronaut.

The 'Gaganyatri' space mission is slated for the first quarter of 2027, as announced by Narayanan. The selected crew has completed necessary training, gearing up for what will be India's first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan programme. Preparations reached a landmark with the successful execution of the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), showcasing the parachute-based deceleration system, a joint feat by ISRO and defense authorities.

Further advancements in India's space program include the developed Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) and Crew Escape System, confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Post the successful execution of Gaganyaan, India aims to establish a sustainable human presence in space with the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and a potential Moon landing by 2040.

