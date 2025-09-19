Left Menu

Arrest Made in Banihal Triple Murder: Suspect Linked to Illicit Relationship

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman and her two children in the Banihal area. Linked to an alleged illicit relationship, the case was resolved with the arrest of Anil Kumar from Bihar. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:35 IST
Arrest Made in Banihal Triple Murder: Suspect Linked to Illicit Relationship
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Arun Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken a significant step in resolving the Banihal triple murder case, arresting Anil Kumar, a man from West Champaran in Bihar. Kumar is suspected of killing a woman and her two children, allegedly tied to an illicit relationship, in the Ramban district's Banihal area.

According to authorities, the horrific crime involved 30-year-old Dhanmati Devi and her two young children, originating from East Champaran, Bihar. Their bodies were discovered on September 8 beneath a culvert on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Banihal's Rattanbass area, prompting widespread public outcry and a dedicated investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SDPO Banihal, Manjeet Singh.

In a press briefing, SSP Ramban Arun Gupta detailed how the SIT's extensive use of human intelligence, technical surveillance, and scientific tools led them to Anil Kumar's location in Mir Bazar, Kulgam. Subsequent to his arrest, Kumar confessed to the killings, with police citing an illicit relationship as the probable motive. The ongoing investigation is rigorously overseen by SSP Ramban Arun Gupta and Additional SP Ramban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

Empowering the Differently Abled: A Testament to Perseverance in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
3
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
4
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025