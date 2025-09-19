Arrest Made in Banihal Triple Murder: Suspect Linked to Illicit Relationship

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken a significant step in resolving the Banihal triple murder case, arresting Anil Kumar, a man from West Champaran in Bihar. Kumar is suspected of killing a woman and her two children, allegedly tied to an illicit relationship, in the Ramban district's Banihal area.

According to authorities, the horrific crime involved 30-year-old Dhanmati Devi and her two young children, originating from East Champaran, Bihar. Their bodies were discovered on September 8 beneath a culvert on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Banihal's Rattanbass area, prompting widespread public outcry and a dedicated investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by SDPO Banihal, Manjeet Singh.

In a press briefing, SSP Ramban Arun Gupta detailed how the SIT's extensive use of human intelligence, technical surveillance, and scientific tools led them to Anil Kumar's location in Mir Bazar, Kulgam. Subsequent to his arrest, Kumar confessed to the killings, with police citing an illicit relationship as the probable motive. The ongoing investigation is rigorously overseen by SSP Ramban Arun Gupta and Additional SP Ramban.

