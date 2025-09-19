Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Delhi University Awaits DUSU Election Results

Security is heightened at Delhi University ahead of vote-counting for the DUSU elections. Allegations of vote influence arise as candidates from NSUI and ABVP express confidence in winning. The focus shifts to key student issues like women's safety and infrastructure, with a potential result shaping campus politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:39 IST
Tensions Rise as Delhi University Awaits DUSU Election Results
Heavy security deployed ahead of vote counting in North Campus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified at Delhi University's North Campus with heavy police presence in anticipation of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election vote-counting at the University Sports Stadium. The heightened security comes amid allegations of attempts to sway voter outcomes.

The DUSU elections witnessed a large student turnout on Thursday, conducted in two phases. NSUI's National President, Varun Choudhary, claimed administrative bias in favor of the ABVP, accusing them of intimidating tactics against students.

On the campaign front, NSUI's presidential candidate, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, has underscored initiatives like enhanced campus safety and women's empowerment, while ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary anticipates a clean sweep, citing promises of better student amenities. Vote-counting results, pivotal for campus leadership, are set for release today.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

Malaysia's Diplomatic Setback: Minister's Myanmar Visit Postponed

 Global
2
Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equipment: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan in Ranchi.

Policy initiatives being taken for development of space, cyber warfare equip...

 India
3
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India
4
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025