Tensions Rise as Delhi University Awaits DUSU Election Results

Security measures have been intensified at Delhi University's North Campus with heavy police presence in anticipation of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election vote-counting at the University Sports Stadium. The heightened security comes amid allegations of attempts to sway voter outcomes.

The DUSU elections witnessed a large student turnout on Thursday, conducted in two phases. NSUI's National President, Varun Choudhary, claimed administrative bias in favor of the ABVP, accusing them of intimidating tactics against students.

On the campaign front, NSUI's presidential candidate, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, has underscored initiatives like enhanced campus safety and women's empowerment, while ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary anticipates a clean sweep, citing promises of better student amenities. Vote-counting results, pivotal for campus leadership, are set for release today.