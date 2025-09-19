Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Electoral Allegations Stir Opposition and Debate

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote manipulation, suggesting even his own Congress party is skeptical. Meghwal questioned the motive behind these allegations, while Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of bias and highlighted electoral discrepancies in Karnataka, raising concerns over democratic integrity.

19-09-2025
Rahul Gandhi's Electoral Allegations Stir Opposition and Debate
In a pointed rebuke, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral fraud, suggesting a rift even within Gandhi's party regarding his claims. Meghwal questioned if Congress was attempting to undermine constitutional bodies for political gain.

Addressing the media, Meghwal emphasized, "The Election Commission has responded to all inquiries. It seems even Congress does not fully trust Gandhi's assertions. How did Congress manage to secure 99 seats in the 2024 elections amid these allegations? Is there an agenda to tarnish our institutions?"

This comes after Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of apparent favoritism towards those undermining Indian democracy, asserting a systematic disenfranchisement of minority voters in Aland, Karnataka, and previous irregularities in Mahadevpura's electoral roll.

