Rahul Gandhi's Electoral Allegations Stir Opposition and Debate
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims of vote manipulation, suggesting even his own Congress party is skeptical. Meghwal questioned the motive behind these allegations, while Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of bias and highlighted electoral discrepancies in Karnataka, raising concerns over democratic integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed rebuke, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral fraud, suggesting a rift even within Gandhi's party regarding his claims. Meghwal questioned if Congress was attempting to undermine constitutional bodies for political gain.
Addressing the media, Meghwal emphasized, "The Election Commission has responded to all inquiries. It seems even Congress does not fully trust Gandhi's assertions. How did Congress manage to secure 99 seats in the 2024 elections amid these allegations? Is there an agenda to tarnish our institutions?"
This comes after Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of apparent favoritism towards those undermining Indian democracy, asserting a systematic disenfranchisement of minority voters in Aland, Karnataka, and previous irregularities in Mahadevpura's electoral roll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Deletion Claims in Karnataka
Election Commission Cleanses Political Landscape: A Wave of De-listing
Election Commission De-Lists 474 Political Parties
Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Undermining Democracy
Election Commission Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on Voter Deletion