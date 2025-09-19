Left Menu

Delhi High Court Calls Out DUSU Election Violations

The Delhi High Court summoned student leaders regarding violations of election guidelines following the DUSU elections, despite a court-ordered stay on victory processions. The court reprimanded student candidates and raised the possibility of annulling election results if further violations are found during an inquiry.

Updated: 19-09-2025 23:17 IST
Delhi High Court Calls Out DUSU Election Violations
Delhi High Court (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken serious note of the flagrant violation of its orders regarding election protocols following the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections. On Friday, the court issued summons to seven student leaders over illegal victory processions, in defiance of an existing stay order.

Headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, the division bench expressed frustration over the breach of the undertaking by the victorious candidates, warning that further noncompliance could lead to charges of contempt of court. The action was prompted by an application from Advocate Prashant Manchanda, who presented video and photographic evidence of the celebrations sprawling across Delhi.

Despite the High Court's clear directives issued previously, evidence submitted to the court, including reports from Delhi Police of multiple infractions, highlighted ongoing violations by the student leaders. The court has indicated that persistent misconduct may lead to the annulment of election results, urging compliance to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

