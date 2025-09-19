Construction Strike Threatens COP30 Preparations in Belem

In Belem, Brazil, construction workers have initiated a strike, partially halting progress on the Leaders' Village, a critical site for November's COP30 summit. The work stoppage demands a 9.5% pay raise and poses challenges to Brazil's summit preparations.

With high hotel prices and increased demand, conference delegates and civil society groups face possible exclusion from COP30, creating financial strains. Images reveal a compound still under construction, raising concerns about readiness for the November 6-7 presidential summit.

While a majority of the compound is near completion, union leader Cleber Rabelo highlighted employer-union disagreements as a cause for ongoing strikes. Although some COP30-related projects have resumed, worries persist about potential delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)