Construction Strike Threatens COP30 Preparations in Belem

Construction workers in Belem, Brazil, have gone on strike, causing disruptions to the Leaders' Village, set to house global leaders for COP30 in November. The strike demands a 9.5% wage increase and affects construction progress as the summit approaches, leading to concerns over high costs and accommodation shortages.

Updated: 19-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Belem, Brazil, construction workers have initiated a strike, partially halting progress on the Leaders' Village, a critical site for November's COP30 summit. The work stoppage demands a 9.5% pay raise and poses challenges to Brazil's summit preparations.

With high hotel prices and increased demand, conference delegates and civil society groups face possible exclusion from COP30, creating financial strains. Images reveal a compound still under construction, raising concerns about readiness for the November 6-7 presidential summit.

While a majority of the compound is near completion, union leader Cleber Rabelo highlighted employer-union disagreements as a cause for ongoing strikes. Although some COP30-related projects have resumed, worries persist about potential delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

