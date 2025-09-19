Tripura's Mission Mode: From 3% to 86% in Drinking Water Access

In a significant development for the state of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has successfully provided drinking water connections to 6,46,758 families. This announcement was made during the first day of the state assembly session, while responding to a private member's resolution from MLA Ram Pada Jamatia.

The initiative is part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. Since then, dramatic improvements have been made across India, including Tripura, where the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department operates in mission mode to ensure a steady water supply to both hilly and plain regions through pipeline infrastructure. Saha emphasized that despite three-fourths of the earth being land, water scarcity remains a pressing global issue.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted that, previously, only 3% of state households had pipelined water connections. Thanks to recent efforts, this figure has risen to 86.14%, covering 587 ADC Village Councils and 606 Gram Panchayats. The state boasts 4,216 deep tube well projects, 10,176 small diameter tube wells, and 40 surface water treatment plants. Efforts continue to expand access using diverse water sources and advanced technology.

The government's dedication extends to ensuring water access to every rural household, utilizing various sources and innovative methods, particularly in hilly regions. With version 2.0 of the Jal Jeevan Mission outlined in the Union Budget 2025-26, the state has also introduced the CM Helpline 1905 and the Amar Sarkar Portal for citizen engagement and timely issue resolution. Water quality is verified by 21 NABL-certified laboratories across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)