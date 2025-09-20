Left Menu

PM Modi to Unveil Major Initiatives in Odisha: Key Developments Ahead

Odisha CM Charan Mohan Majhi preps for PM Narendra Modi's visit on Sep 27. Initiations include IIT expansions, railway line upgrades, 4G rollouts, and inaugurations. Key ministers, officials meet up for strategic planning. Union Ministry celebrates Sewa Parv focusing on service, creativity, and cultural pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:49 IST
Odisha CM Charan Mohan Majhi chairs meeting in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Odisha on September 27, Chief Minister Charan Mohan Majhi convened a crucial meeting on Saturday to ensure seamless arrangements for the inauguration of key public welfare initiatives.

The Prime Minister's agenda includes inaugurating expanded capacities at multiple Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), launching enhanced railway lines, a nationwide 4G network rollout, and the Skill India program. Additionally, he will unveil the Sambalpur-Sarla flyover and elevate medical institutions to world-class super-specialty status.

Approximately 50,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana will receive support that day. The Union Ministry of Culture's Sewa Parv, from September 17 to October 2, will include art workshops nationwide to foster service and cultural pride.

