BJP Leaders Rally for Coastal Cleanup on International Day

BJP MP Sambit Patra and actor Jaya Prada took part in a cleanliness drive at Puri beach as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day, linking it to BJP's Seva Pakhwada. This initiative, coinciding with PM Modi's birthday and running until October 2, promotes various campaigns nationwide.

Updated: 20-09-2025 17:27 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sambit Patra and distinguished actor Jaya Prada actively participated in a significant cleanliness initiative at Puri beach, marking International Coastal Cleanup Day. The event highlighted the importance of 'Seva Pakhwada', a festival of service extending from September 17 to October 2.

Sambit Patra articulated the significance of the campaign, emphasizing its role within the larger framework of Seva Pakhwada. 'The cleanliness campaign is a vital component of our service week, and conducting a coastal clean-up in a fishermen's village in Puri aligns with our commitment to environmental initiatives,' he told ANI.

The Seva Pakhwada, organized by the BJP, is a nationwide effort coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, culminating on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. It involves blood donation camps, exhibitions, and cleanliness drives. National General Secretary Sunil Bansal oversees the coordination, with BJP leaders mobilizing across regions to ensure widespread participation and impact.

The annual International Coastal Cleanup Day, held every third Saturday of September, underscores global efforts to address beach pollution, fostering a commitment to environmental stewardship and the preservation of natural habitats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

